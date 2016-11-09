Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A warning of snow has been issued by the Met Office for Yorkshire – but Huddersfield forecaster Paul Stevens believes it will only affect moorland areas.

The ‘yellow warning’, from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, is predicting rain turning to snow up to 8cm deep in some hilly areas and as much as 15cm on very high ground.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Overnight Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, as snow peters out over Scotland, Pennine areas are expected to receive a covering of snow, largely on vegetated surfaces above 200-300m.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

“However, there is also the potential for 5-10cm of snow to settle to low levels over parts of Yorkshire and down into the north east Midlands, though with a good deal of uncertainty about this.

“Please be aware of the potential for difficult driving conditions in some areas.”

Examiner weather expert Mr Stevens said he doubted Huddersfield town centre would see much snow by Wednesday morning but hilly areas such as Salendine Nook, Outlane, Scapegoat Hill and Holme may be affected, along with moorland roads.

He said Huddersfield might get significant snowfall before Christmas.

“This year we are likely to get cold or very cold outbreaks,” he added. “I would be very surprised if we don’t get a significant snow event before Christmas.”