The Met Office has issued an amber warning for snow tomorrow as temperatures continue to hover around 0°C.

Both the Met Office and The Weather Channel have forecast a strong chance of snow on Friday morning. The white stuff is expected to fall on Huddersfield between 4am and 11am.

Issuing an amber warning the Met Office said: "A spell of heavy snow is likely over parts of northern England on Friday morning.

"Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers. Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely.

"There is a possibility that some rural communities could become temporarily cut off. Power cuts may also occur."

There is also a chance of further snow on Friday night, according to The Weather Channel.

Temperatures are expected to start the day at around -1°C rising to 4°C with rain and sleet among the snow. But because of the wind chill it will feel as cold as -4°C.

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens says there will be 1cm to 2cm of snow below 350m above sea level and up to 10cm on the moors above 350m.

But Paul says the snow will turn to rain below 350m tomorrow morning.