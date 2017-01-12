Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A wintry blast hit the hills around Huddersfield – with the prospect of more cold weather to come.

Scammonden, Scapegoat Hill, Salendine Nook, Crosland Moor and Holme Moss were among areas affected today with between 2cm and 5cm of snow falling on high ground this morning.

Woodhead Road above Holmfirth was closed in both directions between Greenfield Road and the turn off for Holmfirth. There were also warnings of hazardous driving conditions for traffic on the M62 approaching Huddersfield from the west. Kirklees Council gritters were operating throughout the day on key routes as the Met Office issued a yellow warning for ice overnight and tomorrow (Friday.

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens warned drivers to take care on untreated roads this evening as temperatures fall close to freezing.

He said further sleet and snow showers moving in from the north-east overnight could bring 1cm to 3cm of snow on high ground.

Mr Stevens said: “It will be very cold on Friday into Saturday with temperatures about minus 3C – one of the coldest nights of the year so far. We will see some icy roads and it will be very frosty going into Saturday morning. Saturday will be mostly dry but remaining cold with temperatures just above freezing, turning a little bit less cold on Sunday.”