It's been forecast for days and last night we finally got a few flakes.
And it looks like we can expect a few more!
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for West Yorkshire which will stay in place until 6pm tomorrow.
In Huddersfield, the Weather Channel reports the morning sunshine will persist until about 3pm today although temperatures will stay below 3c.
By 6pm the thermometer will reach freezing, dropping to -1c overnight - although by midnight it will feel like an Arctic -7c.
There will be a bright but chilly start to tomorrow morning before clouds start to gather around 11am.
We can expect snow showers to start around 4pm and continue to fall until around 8pm.
There'll be another cold start on Sunday morning and you can expect to wake up to a covering of snow.
Here's the hourly forecast for the next 48 hours.
Friday
10am-3pm: Sunny
4pm-midnight: Clear
Saturday
1am-8am: Clear
9am: Sunny
10am: Sunny
11am: Partly cloudy
Noon: Partly cloudy
1pm: Mostly cloudy
2pm: Mostly cloudy
3pm: Mostly cloudy
4pm: Few snow showers
5pm: Snow shower
6pm: Snow shower
7pm: Snow shower
8pm-Midnight: Mostly cloudy
Sunday
1am-3am: Partly cloudy
4am: Mostly cloudy
5am: Snow shower
6am-9am: Snow