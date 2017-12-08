The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been forecast for days and last night we finally got a few flakes.

And it looks like we can expect a few more!

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for West Yorkshire which will stay in place until 6pm tomorrow.

In Huddersfield, the Weather Channel reports the morning sunshine will persist until about 3pm today although temperatures will stay below 3c.

By 6pm the thermometer will reach freezing, dropping to -1c overnight - although by midnight it will feel like an Arctic -7c.

There will be a bright but chilly start to tomorrow morning before clouds start to gather around 11am.

We can expect snow showers to start around 4pm and continue to fall until around 8pm.

There'll be another cold start on Sunday morning and you can expect to wake up to a covering of snow.

Here's the hourly forecast for the next 48 hours.

Friday

10am-3pm: Sunny

4pm-midnight: Clear

Saturday

1am-8am: Clear

9am: Sunny

10am: Sunny

11am: Partly cloudy

Noon: Partly cloudy

1pm: Mostly cloudy

2pm: Mostly cloudy

3pm: Mostly cloudy

4pm: Few snow showers

5pm: Snow shower

6pm: Snow shower

7pm: Snow shower

8pm-Midnight: Mostly cloudy

Sunday

1am-3am: Partly cloudy

4am: Mostly cloudy

5am: Snow shower

6am-9am: Snow