New Year's Day snow on Holme Moss - video by @imperialmetric

A light dusting of snow may hit Huddersfield overnight.

A spell of cold weather has already sparked a small amount of snowfall at Holme Moss above Holmfirth.

Huddersfield meteorologist Paul Stevens said lower levels could receive a little of the white stuff as temperatures drop this evening.

“There could be another dusting,” he said. “Perhaps one or two centimetres in places.”

“It will clear overnight and Bank Holiday Monday will be mostly sunny and very cold with a northerly wind.

“There will be a frost, perhaps a sharp frost, through Monday evening with temperatures perhaps dropping to -3˚C.”

The Met Office has issued a “yellow” warning for ice overnight.

It says: “Showers of rain, sleet and snow are expected and, with temperatures falling below freezing, ice is likely to form on untreated surfaces”

Paul said long range weather forecasts were giving a 20% chance of severely cold temperatures towards the second half of January.

“There’s an ongoing threat of Siberian air coming but I’m not convinced yet,” he said.

Temperatures are set to recover slightly for the first day back at work on Tuesday.

Paul added: “The rest of the week is slightly less colder with us dancing between colder and milder spells.”