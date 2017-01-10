Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cold gusts, icy conditions and a scattering of snow are on the cards - but it shouldn’t be too disruptive for Huddersfield .

Forecasters nationally have issued snow warnings as temperatures are set to fall.

Scotland and Northern Ireland are set to be hit the worst, but forecasters say much of the country will see some wintry weather .

Huddersfield meteorologist Paul Stevens says we will see some snow and the temperature will drop to -2C, but it shouldn’t be too disruptive to our routines.

The Salendine Nook businessman said: “Tonight (Tuesday) and overnight into Wednesday will see an active cold front sweep south from Greenland and it’ll bring a much colder air.

“The wind will gust at around 40-45mph which may cause a few cross-wind problems for drivers.

“Later on Wednesday we’ll see some rain which will turn into sleet on the tops.

“Wednesday will feel cold, and by the evening we could see some icy conditions driving home so people will need to take extra care on the roads.

“Wednesday night into Thursday will see a concentration of showers with 1-3cm of snow, mostly running over Manchester into Lancashire, but we’ll certainly get something here.

“It will stay cold into Friday when the temperature will be around 2C and there will be overnight frosts.

“Friday evening there could be another band of snow, around 1cm, and icy conditions.

“I don’t think the snow will be too disruptive and moving into the weekend it will have died out and we should have a nicer weekend.”

Earlier in January we saw the coldest night of the year, when the temperature dropped to -2.7c.

This week’s Arctic cold spell blowing in from the north looks set to cause temperatures to tumble to a similar low.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, which means people should ‘be aware’.

There are two more severe warnings; an amber warning to ‘be prepared’ and a red warning to ‘take action’.

The yellow ‘be aware’ warning means the severe weather is possible over the next few days and could affect you.

It advises people to plan and think about possible travel issues.

It comes as icy temperatures across Europe have left more than 20 people dead, with snow blanketing even the Greek islands and southern Italy.

At least 10 people died of cold in Poland and temperatures in Russia have plunged to -30C.

Scotland is set to be hit by the worst of the snow, with gale-force winds and some frequent squally showers, some of these heavy and falling as hail, with snow also expected on the hills.