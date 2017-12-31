Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Most of us run for the changing room if the swimming pool isn’t bath water warm.

Not Angela Varley.

Hours of snowfall failed to deter her from her ‘dip-a-day December’ challenge at the freezing Sparth reservoir.

The water temperature is around 3C-5C at this time of year but is likely to have been even colder as temperatures plummeted across the region on Friday.

In conditions more suited to sledging and snowman building, Angela stripped down to her swimsuit and submerged herself into the icy water at the popular outdoor swimming spot at Marsden.

She wears special gloves and socks to ward off some of the cold and is always conscious of the dangers of hypothermia.

Posting on Facebook, she said: “A blissful swim this morning with a soft plash of snowfall and slushy ice forming water”.

The Huddersfield Library librarian from Slaithwaite has been taking on the chilly challenge to raise money for DASH (Destitute Asylum Seekers Huddersfield).

She has revealed that she has reached well over £2,400 so far, more than double her target.

She commented: “Thank you everyone who has shared and donated, this really is making a difference in people’s lives today.”

To donate go to https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/angelavarley