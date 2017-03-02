Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Snow hit the higher parts above Huddersfield early today as winter continues to bite.

And March temperatures are set to replicate a “battle between spring and winter,” according to Huddersfield weatherman Paul Stevens.

A yellow weather warning for snow was issued by the Met Office for this morning (Thursday), with the A57 Snake Pass closed and the Woodhead Pass, above Holmfirth, passable with care.

Examiner weather expert Mr Stevens said the snow would thaw through the morning and snow showers would die out.

He said today was a tale of the weather to come, as the weeks ahead present a “battle” between wintery showers and milder temperatures.

Mr Stevens said: “Most of the snow will be there this morning from last night, and this won’t last for long. It’s mainly affecting the southern parts of Kirklees like the Holme and Colne Valleys.

“We’ve got a chilly wet weekend ahead, with a few possible wintery showers. Over the next few days it will stay rather cold with some rain.

“I’m not expecting a huge amount of snow but the rain could be quite heavy. It may be a pretty miserable weekend for the first one of Spring.

“Temperatures will climb next week, though, and we could see highs of up to 14 degrees.

“There’s some cold Arctic air waiting in the wings. I expect to see Spring and Winter do battle in terms of temperatures over the coming weeks.”