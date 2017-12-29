Snowmen, swans and spectacular scenery as Huddersfield makes the most of the snow

The people of Huddersfield have really been making the most of this morning's heavy snowfall.

They've been building snowmen, going for winter walks and, in one case, dressing up as a dinosaur and dancing down Manchester Road.

What's more they've been sharing all this fun with the Examiner by sending us loads of snowy photos over social media.

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens has predicted the snow will give way to rain this afternoon and it looks like people have heeded his warning to enjoy while they can.

It's a happy reminder that Huddersfield is a stunningly beautiful city filled with plenty of fun-loving people.