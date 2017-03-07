Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The boss of a Mirfield furniture firm is sitting comfortably – watching one of his products on one of ITV’s biggest shows.

Tom Obbard, managing director of online retailer Furniture Choice, struck a deal to supply the elegant settee featured in the “Sofa Watch” segment of Ant and Dec ’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Furniture Choice, based at Huddersfield Road, is sole supplier of sofas for Sofa Watch, which challenges viewers to identify the location of four sofas dotted around the British Isles and dash to the spot to win tickets for the following week’s live show.

The return of the feature last weekend saw families ecstatic at finding the settees in East Kilbride, Portstewart, Aberystwyth and Telford.

Mr Obbard said: “At Furniture Choice we’re always looking for innovative marketing ideas and are thrilled that our sofa will now be showcased on one of ITV’s biggest and most loved Saturday night shows. Being shown on TV opens the brand up to a huge audience and is a platform that we hope to explore further in the future.

“We hope that families up and down the country will have fun searching for our sofas and are looking forward to seeing how this impacts the business going forward.”