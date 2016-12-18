Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A piece of Huddersfield history is on its way to Northern Ireland.

A Standard Firework sign featuring its famous “guy” went under the hammer at Colne Valley Auctions in Slaithwaite today (SUN) – and the successful bidder was a Belfast man who paid £480 for it.

Auctioneer Collin (correct) Hufton said: “I don’t know what the connection is with Belfast, but he phoned up last week after seeing it online and put in a commission bid. There was quite a bit of interest, but only one bidder in the room.”

Mr Hufton said the sign is believed to date back to the early 20th century and was probably displayed at the entrance to Standard’s 100-acre site at Crosland Hill.

The firm was founded in 1891 and opened its factory at Crosland Hill in 1910. China-based Black Cat Fireworks bought the firm in 1998 and all manufacture switched to China. The site in Huddersfield remains the UK headquarters.