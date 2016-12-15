Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pick-up truck dumped outside McDonald’s in Waterloo had been ditched by its owner after it broke down, it has been claimed.

The Examiner told how the Ford pick-up had been left in the No1 spot outside McDonald’s on the Gallagher Retail Park for three months.

The truck hasn’t turned a wheel since it was left, leaving many people puzzled as to what happened.

Commenting on our story on Facebook Steph Anie said the truck had broken down and staff from McDonald’s helped the driver push it into a parking space.

She said oil had leaked all over the car park and the owner had been phoning scrapyards.

She reckoned he wasn’t coming back for it.

Starre Rochelle Marshall also said she knew what had happened.

She wrote: “If it’s the same car, me and my friend saw it being parked there. It broke down.

“I think the guy had just bought it off a friend. There was smoke everywhere so am sure it’s the same car.

“Something fell off the car as he was coming round the corner into McDonald’s car park.”

Kirklees Council and the police said there was nothing they could do and it was down to the retail park’s owners.

Cars which over-stay can be issued with fine notices – but the fine is only triggered by cameras when a vehicle leaves.

Staff at McDonald’s declined to comment.