Clover the cat is looking for a new home

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cute cat is looking for a new home after being abandoned in a graveyard.

Clover, a ginger and white domestic shorthair, was found underweight and in a lot of pain in a graveyard in Pole Moor.

She was handed in to Hudds Feral and Strays group, which was set up last month by its founder who felt there was a lack of cat rescue centres in Huddersfield.

Since then, the cat has received dental work and been vaccinated and microchipped.

The treatment was funded by Vets4Pets, as well as the kind-hearted stranger who found her.

(Photo: Homes for Kittys Huddersfield - Facebook)

The cat, aged about 10, is currently being looked after by foster carer Jamie Degiorgio.

Jamie, 28, who lives in Holme Valley, said: “Clover is absolutely gorgeous. I have a few cats, but she is definitely the sweetest. As soon as she sees you, she starts purring and she just wants to get on your knee and go to sleep.”

(Photo: Homes for Kittys Huddersfield - Facebook)

She added: “After she was found, we sent fliers around Pole Moor, but there are not a lot of houses. People who did live nearby said a lot of cats tend to get dumped up in the graveyard.”

The group, which is also funded by Cats Protection, has rehomed 46 cats and has 10 in foster homes.

If you are interested in rehoming Clover visit the group's Facebook page.