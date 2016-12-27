Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Last year Elland couple Tim and Cindy Baker were forced to watch as their £5,000 three-ton Jacuzzi was swept into the canal behind their Park Road home and carried away by the torrent of floodwater.

The tub, which was already full of water, also bashed into their house and demolished their 14ft £2,500 greenhouse before floating away.

The incident was the talk of social media with pictures of the tub appearing on Facebook.

Following the flood, the hot tub was found marooned 600 yards away in the canal – but although a specialist tradesman who builds swimming pools offered to retrieve and repair it, the damage was too severe and it had to be scrapped.

Tim said the couple had not replaced the hot tub or the greenhouse, which was also washed away.

The couple took up the offer of a £5,000 government grant to install flood barriers at their home and waterproof the outside of the house. “The whole thing is to protect the houses rather than stop it happening again – because there will definitely be a next time,” said Tim.

Park Road bore the brunt as the Calder and Hebble Navigation overflowed through Elland, turning the road into a river.

Homes were left devastated while historic Elland Bridge was so badly damaged it had to be rebuilt – and won’t reopen until sometime in January.