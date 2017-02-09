Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Engineers have found the source of a gas escape on one of Huddersfield’s busiest roads.

They now know where the problem in on Chapel Hill and repair work starts tomorrow (Friday).

The outbound lane of the A616 heading towards Holmfirth remains closed, to enable engineers to carry out this work safely and efficiently.

Paul Sadler, Customer Operations Area Manager for Northern Gas Networks said: “Our engineers have identified the source of the gas escape and repair work is due to begin tomorrow. We’ve been closely monitoring the escape and are doing all we can to complete the repair as soon as possible.

“We expect the repair to be complete and the road returned to normal early next week. The safety of our customers and engineers is our number one priority.”

To ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the area, NGN scaled down a nearby gas mains replacement project on Wakefield Road in consultation with Kirklees Highways Authority while the repair works took place on Chapel Hill. This work will resume on February 20.

For further information about the work, customers can contact the NGN Customer Care team on 0800 040 7766 option 7 or email customercare@northerngas.co.uk

Anyone who smells gas or suspect carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week.