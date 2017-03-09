Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The latest exhibit to hit West Yorkshire’s museum scene is – quite literally – out of this world.

The spacecraft which carried astronaut Tim Peake to the International Space Station will be displayed at Bradford’s main museum attraction.

The National Media Museum will display the Soyuz spacecraft in a £1.8m exhibition as part of a major relaunch.

(Photo: POOL REUTERS)

The museum has also revealed it will be changing its name to the National Science and Media Museum.

Tim set off for his mission on the ISS in the Soyuz craft in December 2015, and later became the first British astronaut to walk in space.

Since January, the bell-shaped craft, which is slightly singed after re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere on Tim’s return to Earth in June, has been on display at London’s Science Museum.

(Photo: Handout)

Bradford Media Museum’s Wonderlab, its latest exhibition which will exhibit the Soyuz, opens on March 25 and will also include an anti-gravity mirror and one of the world’s first 3D-printed zoetropes – a wheel with picture holes which spins to create moving images.

The museum’s director Jo Quinton-Tulloch has said the new exhibits were “incredibly exciting”, and that people would be “wowed” by the Wonderlab.