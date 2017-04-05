Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If antique firearms are your thing, here's something very special for you.

A rare gun made by a company called Thewlis of Huddersfield almost 240 years ago is up for sale for a cool £980.

Listed for sale on www.andrewbottomley.com, the gun is described as a "scarce double barrelled tap action flintlock pistol, made around 1780-1800', with plain bag shaped walnut grips and both barrels screw off.

"A nice example of the type of double barrelled pistol carried for personal protection at the end of the 18th century."

The site the 6" gun is in good condition and in working order - but is obsolete and is sold as a collector's item only.

It was legal for English people to possess guns until the Vagrancy Act 1824 - which was set up to counter the large number of people walking about with weapons brought back from the Napoleonic Wars.