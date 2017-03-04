Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Even if you’ve got a spare million pounds, you’ll still need a bit more to buy these homes outright.

Farnley Manor, a five-bed house on Manor Road at Farnley Tyas, could be yours for £1.6m.

Bramleys estate agents describes it as “one of the most sought after addresses in Kirklees.”

It is set in one acre of manicured gardens, has period features, lovely views, three bathrooms and comes with a six-acre paddock.

Bramleys adds: “This extremely spacious period residence offers the discerning buyer a home with an abundance of period features.”

If you think Farnley Manor is upmarket, take a look at this five-bed detached house on Moor Lane, Netherthong, which is on sale for “offers in the region of £1,850,000.”

Moorgate Farm is a “beautifully located large and impressive family home restored and developed by the family over the last 20 years and standing in approximately five acres,” says estate agent Simon Blyth.

It has garage space for over a dozen cars, “superb classic car/workshop facilities” and a “simply astonishing array of rooms”, including a snooker room and five double bedrooms. Outside there are large lawned areas and a stable block “of immense proportions.”

Paul Keighley, a partner at Bramleys, said: “The market at the £1m plus is as you would expect it to be for our area. There are not that many buyers out there with that amount of money to spend in the HD location.”

He said, in general, the “second-hand market for million pound properties is fairly quiet.”