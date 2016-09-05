Got a spare computer? A charity for trafficked women needs your help

Heartless thieves stole equipment from a Huddersfield charity that helps trafficked women.

The burglary took place at Invisible Traffick, which provides support to the victims of modern-day slavery.

Police said computer equipment “essential to what they do” had been stolen and the organisation could not afford to replace it.

Writing on Facebook a spokesman for Kirklees Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Trafficking is an horrendous crime which causes suffering and abuse.

“If you can help by donating an unused or spare computer to the charity they would be very grateful.”

Invisible Traffick is a national charity with bases in Wales and Ireland. Their England base, Invisible Traffick GB, is based in Huddersfield.

Invisible Traffick GB awareness raising material

The charity, which has West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson among its supporters, also helps to re-integrate women into society after the trauma of being trafficked for work.

Last year the charity was given £7,500 from the police’s Safer Communities Fund.

Anyone who has information on the burglary or can donate unused or spare computers is asked to contact PC 892 Ramsden at Holmfirth Police Station by calling 101.

