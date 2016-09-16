A sensitive young woman with everything to live for took her own life after her boyfriend ended their relationship a court heard today (Fri).

Dr Sara Gilks had enjoyed a distinguished academic career and was very highly thought of by West Yorkshire Police through her work as a special constable.

But the 32-year-old had a history of depressive episodes and suffered panic attacks, an inquest at Bradford Coroner’s Court heard.

She found it hard to cope with the aftermath of relationship break-ups when her self-confidence would evaporate.

Dr Gilks was a former Almondbury High School pupil who worked as a Postdoctoral Research Associate at the University of Manchester. She

graduated from the University of Huddersfield with First Class Honours in forensic and analytic chemistry in 2009 before gaining a PhD from the University of Manchester.

In a statement made by her friend, Diane Hirst, and read to the court by coroner’s officer, Steve Hepplestone, she said: “At 1pm on Thursday, March 24 I received a message from her boyfriend, had split up with her and she was ‘proper gutted’. She was very upset.

“It was clear that she was so shocked by what had happened. He had booked a ski-ing holiday for them. The next morning she said she couldn’t stop crying.”

Two days later on Saturday, March 26, Diane said she had tried contacting her but there was no answer and at 8pm she let herself into to Sara’s apartment in The Melting Pot, Firth Street, Huddersfield.

Diane said: “I went into her bedroom. She was wearing her pyjamas. I grabbed her arm, it was cold. There were packets of tablets on the bed.

“I was so shocked and upset I couldn’t speak. I never thought she would do such a thing.”

The Melting Pot on Firth Street

Det Con Simon Thomas, in a statement also read by Mr Hepplestone, said a review of her mobile phone history revealed that she had been researching on the internet ways of taking her own life.

One of the text messages she sent said “he has absolutely destroyed me” while another read “he was so loving towards me and then he does this.”

Toxicology tests revealed she had taken a fatal overdose of a prescribed medicine Propranolol. She had also written a suicide note.

Coroner Martin Fleming concluded that she had taken her own life.

He said it was clear that her boyfriend’s ending of the relationship had “severely impacted on her.”

He added: “On the same day she appears to have trawled the internet to find ways of ending her life.

“No-one could have known at that stage that she had very dark thoughts. There was no immediate cause to be worried about her.”

And addressing her grieving family and friends directly he added: “She had her whole life ahead of her.”