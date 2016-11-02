Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bus company Arriva Yorkshire has unveiled this specially-designed ‘Poppy Bus’ to mark Remembrance Day.

The ‘Poppy Bus’ will be running until Sunday, November 13, along Arriva’s popular 202/203 route which serves Huddersfield, Mirfield, Dewsbury, White Rose Shopping Centre and Leeds.

The bespoke vehicle features giant poppies and dedicated artwork supporting the British Legion emblazoned on the outside and the inside of the bus. Passengers can buy poppies on board the bus.

Danielle Neighbour, Community Fundraising Manager for the Royal British Legion said: “The Royal British Legion’s vital work is entirely dependent on the public’s generous support to help anyone who is currently serving in the British Armed Forces, veterans, and their families. The Legion uses your donations to support in so many ways including providing crisis grants, offering the children of Armed Forces personnel adventure breaks, researching the impact of blast injuries on the body, lobbying the government on key issues and advising on benefits and money problems.”

As well as the specially created ‘Poppy Bus’, each vehicle on the 202/203 route will be displaying giant Poppy’s to further raise awareness for the cause.