A special remembrance service for people who have lost babies will be held in Huddersfield.

Sands (Stillbirth and neonatal death charity) has organised the service for bereaved parents and their families to remember their babies who have died.

‘Lights of Love’ is a non-denominational, family friendly evening of traditional carols, inspirational readings and beautiful musical performances and the Huddersfield service will be at St Thomas’s Church, Manchester Road, Huddersfield HD1 3JA on Friday, December 8 at 7.30pm.

Dr Clea Harmer, Chief Executive of Sands, said: “During the festive season, with so much emphasis on children and families sharing happy times together, the feelings of grief can often seem overwhelming. The welcoming atmosphere of St Thomas’s Church provides the perfect setting for a candlelit service and an opportunity for peace and reflection to remember babies and loved ones who are no longer with us.”

Bereaved parents will have the opportunity to light a candle and hang a special message on the ‘Lights of Love’ tree, in memory of their son or daughter.

The ‘Lights of Love’ service is free and no ticket or advance booking is required. It is open to all religious beliefs and is a family event where children are welcomed.

Sadly thousands of babies die each year in the UK. Fifteen babies die before, during or shortly after birth every day, shattering the lives of expectant parents, their families and friends, and the people who cared for them.

For further information email Sharon Turner at huddersfieldhalifax@sands.org.uk Visit: www.sands.org.uk/support-you/remembering-your-baby/lights-love