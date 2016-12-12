A search dog found a woman missing from hospital.
Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team (CVSRT) was called in at 8.50pm last night (Sunday) after a woman described as “vulnerable” had been reported as missing from Calderdale Royal Hospital .
The West Yorkshire Police helicopter swooped low over the area during the search involving 24 CVSRT members and their specialist dog Pepper.
The team searched a large area of dense undergrowth in the Manor Heath Park area of Halifax and Pepper found the missing woman shortly after 10pm.
Tim Ingram from CVSRT said: “The missing female was alive but in need of medical assistance. Team doctors were quickly in attendance and the casualty was then transferred to hospital for further care.”