Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity night of house music, starring big-name DJs from the United States, is being staged in memory of a popular Huddersfield woman who died in Kirkwood Hospice.

Clare Standring, 46, from Salendine Nook , lost her battle against cancer in October.

Now an event called KU Follies The Legends of House Music is being organised by her family and friends to raise money for the hospice and thank them for the excellent care they gave to Clare.

It will be held at Tokyo Nightclub in Queen Street in Huddersfield town centre this Saturday (April 15), starting at 10.30pm and finishing at 6am.

Back in the early 1990s, Clare and her friends were regulars at the former KU Follies Club, based in Folly Hall, Huddersfield, which some may remember as the Changing Lights. It was a cutting-edge venue, known for its regular Saturday and Bank holiday “all-nighters.”

The memorial event will aim to recreate the atmosphere of those hedonistic days and bring friends together to remember Clare – while raising money for the hospice at the same time.

Clare’s daughter, Christie Standring, said: “She was a mum, daughter, partner and friend to many. She was so kind, caring, brave and fun-loving. She lived life to the full and always had time for everybody she met.

“She passed away at Kirkwood Hospice and the care they provided for her and all the family is unforgettable. We want to celebrate the amazing person she was, while helping to raise money towards the hospice, appreciating all the hard work they do and all the love, care and understanding they provide to people like our mum and their families, through these very difficult times.”

On the bill for the KU-Follies event are producer, songwriter, remixer and DJ Victor Simonelli from New York and Robert Owens from Chicago.

Victor is one of New York’s finest and most prolific DJs whose name is synonymous with the cutting edge of the dance music scene. He was one of the early pioneers of the unique NYC underground dance music movement that has now become a phenomenon it its own right and is religiously followed by the clubbing faithful around the world.

Renowned for his silky smooth vocals, Robert Owens is also an innovative and globally in-demand DJ, who dazzles crowds across the UK, Europe, Japan and America with his special blend of the deepest house and electronica.

They will be supported by the KU follies Team – Poco. Jamie (Fatneck) Low and Lewis – who were resident DJs at the club throughout its heydays.

In the courtroom from 3am there will be a late night set from The Jam MCs, former DJs from both Ku-Follies and Manchester’s Konspiracy Club where they were based during The Hacienda period in the ‘90s. The Bar will have a soul/funk Disco, courtesy of Tony Shipley and Poco.

Tickets are available from the venue or to buy online visit www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Huddersfield/Tokyo-Huddersfield/KU-Follies-/12900642/

www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ku-follies-tickets-31972450460?aff=ehomecard