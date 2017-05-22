Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whatever your feelings are on speed cameras it’s important to know where they are in Huddersfield, Kirklees and Calderdale.

Fixed speed cameras are usually in place for a good reason; the roads they are on have previously had a large number of serious injuries and a higher than average number of fatalities.

Some motorists may moan that they’re a ‘money making scheme’ but evidence suggests speed cameras are an effective way of reducing road accidents.

Regardless, knowing where fixed speed cameras are can reduce the likelihood of an accident and it can prevent you ending up with a fine, points on your driving licence and, in severe cases, a driving ban.

Information comes from the West Yorkshire Casualty Reduction Partnership.

Where are speed cameras in Huddersfield?

- A641 Bradford Road, Willow Lane to Allison Drive, Fartown

- A641 Bradford Road, Allison Drive to Fell Greave Road, Fixby

- A62 Manchester Road, Thomas Road to Outcote Bank, Longroyd Bridge

- A62 Manchester Road, Morley Lane to Park Road West, Milnsbridge

- A62 Manchester Road, Linthwaite Lees Mill Lane to Church Avenue, Linthwaite

- A62 Manchester Road, Linthwaite Church Avenue to Morley Lane, Linthwaite

- A62 Manchester Road, 94 Manchester Road to Varley Road, Slaithwaite

- A62 Manchester Road, Marsden Towngate to Stubbins Farm, Marsden

- A636 Wakefield Road, Barnsley Road to Gilthwaites Lane, Denby Dale

- A636 Wakefield Road, Gilthwaites Lane to 280m south of Highbridge Lane, Denby Dale

- A636 Wakefield Road, 280m south of Highbridge Lane to Langley Lane, Denby Dale

- A636 Wakefield Road, Langley Lane to Kiln Lane, Denby Dale

- A629 Wakefield Road and King’s Mill Lane Aspley, to Ravensknowle Road

- A629 Wakefield Road, Ravensknowle Road, Dalton to Waterloo Rise

- A642 Wakefield Road, Waterloo to Middlestown 130m northwest of Quarry Lane to New Road junction with Cross Road / Thornhill Road.

- A616 Woodhead Road, Lockwood Scar, Lockwood to Sunny Brow, Berry Brow

- A616 Woodhead Road, Sunny Brow, Berry Brow to Hanging Stone Road

- A616 Woodhead Road, Brockholes Lane, Brockholes, to 101 New Mill Road, New Mill

- A616 Woodhead Road, 101 New Mill Road, New Mill, Cold Hill Lane

- A616 Woodhead Road, A6024 Honley to Brockholes Lane, Brockholes

- Long Lane, Dalton, Dalton Hill Top Road to Cold Royd Lane

Where are speed cameras elsewhere in Kirklees?

- M62 smart motorway between junctions 25 and 30

- M606 North of Chain Bar roundabout to Mill Carr Hill Road bridge

- A652 Bradford Road, Grafton Street, Batley, to Dewsbury Ring Road

- A652 Bradford Road, Huddersfield Road, Batley, to Thomas Street

- A652 Bradford Road, Thomas Street, Batley, to Grafton Street

- A649 Halifax Road, Pits Lane, Cleckheaton, to New Lane

- A649 Halifax Road, New Lane, Cleckheaton, to Hightown Road

- A649 Halifax Road, Cleckheaton, Hightown Road to Primrose Lane

- A638 Halifax Road, Heckmondwike, Batley Road to Track Road

- A638 Halifax Road, Heckmondwike, Track Road to Dewsbury Ring Road

- B6117 Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury, Carr Lane to Burgh Mill Lane

- B6117 Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury, Church Street to Carr Lane

- A638 High Street, Heckmondwike, Market Street to Batley Road

- Hightown Road, Cleckheaton, Westgate to Halifax Road

- A644 Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, A62 Leeds Road to Back Lane

- A644 Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, Fenton Street to 35m northwest of Fir Parade

- A644 Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, Back Lane to Fenton Street

- A644 Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, 35m northwest of Fir Parade to Park Road

- A643 Leeds Road, Howden Clough Ashfield Road to Mill Lane

- B6117 Slaithwaite Road, Dewsbury, Forge Lane to Overthorpe Road

- A643 Spen Lane, Cleckheaton, Gomersal Lane to Shirley Road

Where are speed cameras in Calderdale?

- A629 Calderdale Way, Elland Bridge to Halifax Road

- A629 Calderdale Way, Dewsbury Road Bridge to Elland Bridge

- A629 Calderdale Way, Ainley Top to Dewsbury Road Bridge

- Clough Lane, Mixenden Hunter Hill Road to 130m north of Mixenden Road

- A629 Elland Wood Bottom, Halifax Road to Huddersfield Road

- A646 Halifax Road, Old Cross Stone Road to 50m east of Horsfall Street

- A629 Huddersfield Road, Halifax Heath Lane to Exeter Street

- A629 Keighley Road, Halifax Cousin Lane to Shay Lane

- A629 Keighley Road, Ogden Rocks Lane to District Boundary

- A629 Keighley Road, Ogden Pavement Lane to Rocks Lane

- A58 King Cross Road/King Cross Street, Halifax, Haugh Shaw Road to Park Road

- Pellon Lane, Halifax Osborne Street to Richmond Road