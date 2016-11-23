Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The speed limit on a major Huddersfield road has been reduced.

Motorists are being advised that Lindley Moor Road has been changed from a 50mph zone to 40mph.

Signs have been installed on the road at Lindley and the new speed limit will be legally enforceable from tomorrow.

The move to reduce the speeding along the road in Lindley follows a spate of accidents over the years, including a fatal crash in July this year which resulted in the death of an 80-year-old man, near the junction with Old Lindley Road.

The road, just off the M62, is also being considered as a site for the potential installation of a Speeding Indicator Device (SID) – vehicle-activated signs which detect and display real-time vehicle speeds in a bid to change drivers’ behaviour.

Lindley councillors, Cahal Burke and Richard Eastwood, have welcomed the reduced speed limit and asked police to take ensure the lower limit is enforced.

Clr Burke said: “My priority is road safety and I hope that the change in the speed limit along Lindley Moor Road will make the road safer for vehicle users and pedestrians to use.

“The plan to reduce the speed limit on Crosland Road will also help.

“As a result of the housing developments, more people are moving in to Lindley, and clearly this needs to be considered in how our roads are managed.

“We will continue to work in partnership with the police to make sure that action is being taken to enforce the changes and to promote road safety.

“There have been concerns about speeding in the area for a while, so I’m glad that the concerns from the residents have finally been considered.”

The revised speed limit was also a condition of the planning application for the Stirling Scotfield housing development, on land to the south of Lindley Moor Road.

The development will encompass 252 new houses and an industrial development, with access from adjacent Crosland Road.

As the Highways Authority, Kirklees Council is also publicly consulting on a proposal to reduce the speed limit on Crosland Road to 30mph from 60mph, although the first 150 metres from the junction with Lindley Moor Road will be 40mph.

The proposed reduction in the speed limit along Crosland Road is in large part a result of the nearby Harron Homes housing development, at Farriers Croft.

There are also plans for a new footway and kerbing on the west side of Crosland Road, with improvements to local cycle and pedestrian facilities along Crosland Road and Lindley Moor Road being considered.