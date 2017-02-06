Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mountain bikers in Holmfirth have expressed their shock and anger after saboteurs hid a spiked booby trap on a track popular with cyclists, hikers and horseriders.

The home-made wooden board, driven through with 12 four-inch nails, was secreted in a puddle on a trail running through the disused Snittlegate quarry at Harden Clough above Hade Edge.

Locals who use the area claim it was deliberately laid to target off-road motorcyclists.

Holmfirth father-of-three Nick Gemzoe, 42, is a once-a-week visitor to the area with his daughter and his dog. He described the tyre deflation device as “appalling”.

“How dare someone go around trying to set booby traps?” he asked.

“People have a right to use that open space and someone is prepared to deliberately hurt them to try to keep them away. I am so angry at the stupidity of this.

“There are a lot of completely legitimate users - cyclists, walkers, riders. But it’s not a right of way for motor vehicles. I believe whoever made this is trying to deter them. It’s designed to cause a big puncture. But if a child jumps in a puddle and lands on it the nails will go through their boot and into their foot.”

Mr Gemzoe said booby traps were not uncommon but that he had never before seen something resembling a home-made quasi police spike strip or “stinger”.

“I have seen riders taken off their bikes by cables that have been strung between trees, which is very dangerous. Luckily there are no trees on the moor for people to do that.”

A spokesperson for the Peak District National Park said: “Something like this could have had a very nasty outcome for any people and animals using this public right of way. This is a popular spot so we hope someone may have some information about who has resorted to this action. In the meantime we urge people to stay alert when out and about.

“We are aware of illegal use of rights of way on the moors in the area and our Area Rangers have been working with the landowner and tenant to protect these special areas from being damaged. If people have any information we’d encourage them to report it to the police.”

Inspector Mark Trueman of Kirklees Rural, said: “I would urge anyone who has information relating to this home-made device to contact Rural Partnership Working Area on 101 quoting log 840 29-01-17.”