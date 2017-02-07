Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Essential maintenance has forced the closure of Huddersfield Splash Park.

The popular attraction at the £36 million Huddersfield Leisure Centre is closed and won’t re-open until Saturday.

A spokesman for Kirklees Active Leisure said: “The Splash Park has closed because some of the pool tiles are in need of repairing. The location of them mean we’ve had to drain the pool. We then need to give the tiles time to dry and then re-fill the pool and wait for it to be heated.

“As the pool is used by a lot of children it’s a higher temperature so we need the time to get the water temperature right.”

Its closure has meant this week’s Aquababy classes have been cancelled.

It’s not the first time the Splash Park has been closed for maintenance. The baby pool once had to close when the crab feature came loose.