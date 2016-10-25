John Pettinger getting ready to open O'Neills Sports & Workwear's new premises on Manchester Road, Huddersfield.

Town centre traders are packing up and moving on to escape Huddersfield’s controversial bus gates.

The Examiner understands at least three firms have called time on trading from the Westgate and Market Street area citing the council’s new enforcement scheme as a factor.

A source said some had already left while others were plotting to get away blaming the cameras – and fines – for driving shoppers out.

John Pettinger, boss of O’Neill’s Sports and Workwear – the last independent sportswear store in town – is the first to reveal his firm has moved because of the bus gates.

After 34 years at Brooks Yard, just off Market Street, he says he has decided to get out of town as his customers had deserted him.

The so-called ‘bus gates’ were installed last February to prevent motorists using roads designated only for buses, cyclists and hackney carriage taxis.

Huddersfield Town centre new bus gates go live, Market Street.

The gates are monitored by CCTV with any unauthorised drivers issued a £60 fine.

Last May, the Huddersfield Town Centre Action Group (HTCAG), warned shopkeepers’ takings had slumped by as much as 40%.

But Kirklees Council dismissed their concerns and said roadworks were to blame.

Mr Pettinger said the bus gates scheme had cost him thousands of pounds in lost custom.

He is now based on Manchester Road, Milnsbridge.

“It’s probably taken £200 to £300 per week off my takings,” he said. “I can’t run a business on that.

“You can never be 100% sure it’s because of the bus gates but there was definitely a change from last February.”

Mr Pettinger said the majority of his customers had to come into the centre of town to pick up their orders and many had commented on their confusion about where they could drive without getting fined.

“We’ve had numerous customers who said they had absolutely no idea where they can go so they just decided not to bother coming into town at all.

“On a Saturday it’s so quiet on that side of town you can’t hear anyone talking or any cars.

“There’s absolutely nobody there.”

Mr Pettinger said he gave no credit at all to the council’s theory that over-running roadworks had caused the drop in trade.

HTCAG wants the bus gates scheme abolished claiming it is killing trade.

But senior councillors and officials have been unwilling to commit to any investigation, promising only to monitor “footfall” in the town centre.

Clr Peter McBride, Cabinet member responsible for the bus gates, has repeatedly insisted they are not blame for any slump in business and will in the long run improve the environment in the town centre by reducing the amount of traffic.