A firm more famous for its sportswear is planning to open a gym in Huddersfield.

JD Sports has revealed it wants to open one of its new JD Gyms close to the town centre.

The firm is rapidly expanding its budget gym chain across the country.

And for the second time in Kirklees it is targeting a mothballed nightclub.

In June it converted the former Batley Frontier club into its first premises in the borough.

Now it has lodged a bid to transform the former Visage and Ethos nightclub at Folly Hall – creating 15 jobs in the process.

The famous club next to Mecca bingo has been shut for almost a decade.

It was thought plans for a trampoline park were pending at the site at St Thomas’ Road, but nothing has emerged.

In a letter to Kirklees Council planning officers, JD Sports’ surveyors Savills say: “JD Sports has reached agreement with the landlord of the site ... to operate its health and fitness club format.”

The site has a car park and is next to a stop for the Free Town Bus.

If the gym operates the same as Batley it will be open 6am–10pm on weekdays and 8am-8pm on the weekend.

There are already 11 JD Gyms with six more set to open in early 2018.

Along with Batley, the firm has premises in north east Leeds and a site at Manningham in Bradford due to open next month.