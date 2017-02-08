The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drone footage has captured the progress of the mammoth effort to clear the former Hunter’s tip site.

The video, which compares the mountain of stinking rubbish in September 2016 to the situation in January this year, shows a remarkable difference.

The Lockwood site burst into flames in August and regularly re-ignites, leading to concerns about safety and air pollution.

Residents have complained of the foul smells coming from the tip, with the putrid stench having reached as far as Beaumont Park.

The video was captured by Skyview Yorkshire which sent its drone up to 20 metres above the site on Queen’s Mill Road.

Kirklees Council has contracted waste disposal experts Suez Environment to remove waste from the site and hopes to have it cleared by May.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

So far 3,000 tonnes of waste has been removed but there’s still more than double that amount to be taken away. Firefighters have been attending daily.

Russell Smith, of Skyview Yorkshire, said: “We took sent our drone up in September and went back on January 29 to see how the site has changed.

“We will pass the video to Kirklees Council for their records.”

The council has pledged to try to recoup the money from the sites owners.