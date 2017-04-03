Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A week of warm weather lies ahead – but Easter weekend could be cooler, according to Salendine Nook weatherman Paul Stevens.

Paul said: “The weather will be pretty benign this week. We have a couple of weak fronts coming south and there will be a little cloud around later today and tomorrow.

“But this week is looking more settled. High pressure will never be far away – it is just to the south of us now.

“It will be mostly dry apart from a little rain tomorrow from the west. Once that’s out of the way in the afternoon the rest of the week is looking pretty settled with some clouds and pleasant spells of warm sunshine with temperatures typical for the time of year at 12deg C to 13deg C.”

Paul said the weather was set to remain settled next week, but Easter weekend could see colder nights and a risk of rain.

“First indications for the end of next week are that it might be a little more chilly with some frost,” he said. “It doesn’t look like being an absolute washout, but it won’t be cracking the flags either.”