A care home resident had medicine crushed into a drink without their knowledge.

And it was only after inspectors visited the home and questioned the legality of it that it was stopped.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission turned up unannounced at Alwoodleigh in Edgerton.

It had been rated inadequate and placed in special measures so they returned to see if it had improved. Their latest judgement rated it higher as ‘requires improvement.’

In their report, inspectors said: “We were told one person had medicines administered covertly on the instructions of the GP and these were crushed in Coca-Cola.

“As we found no record of a capacity assessment or an indication this person lacked capacity in relation to consenting to medicines, we questioned the legality of this with the manager.

“By the second day of our inspection the GP had revisited and determined the person had capacity to refuse their medicines and understood the consequences of making an unwise decision and was exercising their right to withhold consent. In addition, there was no record the home had checked with the pharmacy whether the medicines could be safely crushed and dissolved in Coca-Cola.”

Alwoodleigh provides residential and nursing care for up to 40 elderly people, some with dementia.