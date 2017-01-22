Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council could be hit by another strike - this time by tip workers.

Staff working at the borough’s five waste and recycling centres have notified the council they intend to take industrial action on Wednesday.

Members of the Unite union working for contractor Suez – formerly Sita – have balloted for action in a dispute over pay. The main waste and recycling centre for Huddersfield is in Emerald Street at Hillhouse.

Any action would not affect bin collections.

Cabinet member for waste and recycling, Clr Mussarat Khan, said: “We were informed Thursday and our officers have been busy liaising with Suez management to form a plan that won’t cause any disruption to our services.

“Suez is drafting their staff in from other parts of their business to offset any strike.”

The potential action is the second strike threat for council officials to deal with.

About 250 children’s social workers are poised to walk out on Friday, January 27.