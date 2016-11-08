Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Elderly care home residents were unable to use the toilet when they wanted because of a shortage of staff.

Aden Court at Moldgreen has been criticised following an inspection by the health watchdog.

Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors found a staff shortage meant residents who needed to be accompanied to the bathroom had to wait far longer than they should.

Residents’ bedroom doors were not always closed when they were being helped with bathing and showering.

Staff told CQC officials that they left them ajar so they could hear call buzzers from other rooms.

One resident had become trapped in their bedrails yet managers had not written a plan on how they would try and prevent it in the future.

Inspectors also raised a number of other issues. They included shortcomings in documenting and storing medicines.

The staff shortage had also meant one patient had not had their care plan reviewed for more than three months.

The home off Birkhouse Lane has been rated as “requires improvement” by the CQC.

Management at the home have vowed to recruit more staff in a bid to overcome some of the issues.

While it has been told to improve, the home was praised for its “warm and friendly” atmosphere.

A spokesman for the home said: “Nothing is more important to us than the health, safety and wellbeing of the people we support.

“Immediately after the inspection in September, we implemented a comprehensive action plan to address the areas raised by the CQC.

“This has included increasing staff numbers and appointing staff ‘champions’ to ensure high standards are consistently maintained at all times.

“We are appreciative for the positive feedback from residents and relatives in the report and are committed to continuing to make positive progress to ensure the home provides good quality care.”

Aden Court has been inspected five times in the past five years and has previously met the standards.

The CQC introduced tougher regulations in 2014 leading to dozens of care homes across Kirklees failing to meet the standards.

Many have decided to close following critical inspections, including Ashleigh Care Home in Newsome and Ingwood at Greetland – both run by Eldercare.

Dewsbury care boss Surinder Khurana closed three homes in the town in 2015, saying he could not meet the new standards in time.

One in seven care home beds in Kirklees were lost last year despite an increasing demand for places.

The district lost 258 out of some 1,750 beds in 2015 causing further pressure on the region’s embattled hospitals.