Staff threatened during armed robbery in Dewsbury B&M Bargains store

Police are appealing for anyone who saw a Nissan Almera leaving the store

Armed robbery at B&M Bargains Dewsbury
Three staff were threatened during a terrifying armed robbery at a store in Dewsbury this morning.

Two men entered B&M Bargains in Wilson Street at 9.30am and demanded cash from the safe.

The suspects fled the scene in a Nissan Almera with a quantity of cash.

Police could not confirm whether anyone was injured in the incident.

The store remains sealed off with a police cordon.

A shutter at the delivery entrance of the store could be seen half open and the alarm of the premises was still going off.

Detectives investigating the incident are appealing for anyone who may have seen the Nissan leaving the store.

Detective Damien Roebuck of Huddersfield CID said: “We are investigating an armed robbery at B&M Bargains in Dewsbury which occurred at 9.30am.

“Staff were on the premises but it wasn’t open at the time.

“We are appealing for anyone who saw two suspects in a Nissan Almera driving erratically to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.

