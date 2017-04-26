Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men, one claiming to have a knife, threatened staff at a Fartown mobile phone shop.

The raiders burst into the Iphones shop in Bradford Road at 4.35pm on Monday and demanded staff hand over some phones.

One of the men claimed he had a knife but no weapon was seen.

Staff refused to give them any phones and the suspects fled.

Detectives are investigating the attempted robbery and believe the suspects may have been spotted in the area.

Det Con Simon Thomas, of Kirklees CID, said: “The incident took place on a busy road at a peak time, when there will have been a number of people in the area and I am certain that someone will have seen the suspects either entering or leaving the premises.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and saw anything suspicious or who has any information to come forward. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with any information should contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting 13170184226. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.