A dog owner has appeared in court after his pet jumped up and bit a child at a shopping centre.

The eight-year-old girl was with her grandparents visiting her father at work in one of the shops at the Princess of Wales Precinct in Dewsbury town centre on April 5.

Kirklees Magistrates' Court heard that they were passed by a group of men, one of whom had a brown Staffordshire bull terrier cross on an extended lead.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “The dog was walking some distance ahead, jumped up and bit her on the arm.

“This was unprovoked by the child but the grandmother said that she knew something was going to happen because the dog just stopped and stared at her.

“The dog just came forward and grabbed her by the arm. She was screaming in pain or shock.”

The girl’s father struck the dog, named Roxy, once to get her away but she moved once her owner called her.

The girl suffered only bruising as she was wearing a big coat.

Mr Wills told the Huddersfield court: “The defendant walked off. He seemed nonplussed and trying to hide behind some steps, a PCSO had to intervene because he was remonstrating.”

Simon McDonald pleaded guilty to owning a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury. He appeared in custody after missing his court date last November.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, told magistrates: “He says the dog was playful and the injury was caused by a paw rather than a bite.”

Magistrates made a contingent destruction order, meaning that the dog will not be destroyed if she is kept on a short and fixed lead when in public.

McDonald, of Gledhill Terrace in Dewsbury Moor, was told that Roxy must also be muzzled at all times when outside.

The 32-year-old was ordered to pay £75 compensation to the little girl as well as an £80 fine, £85 court costs and £20 victim surcharge.