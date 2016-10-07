Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A groom smashed up a hired £130,000 supercar in a police chase and was tasered by officers following a city centre brawl which saw his stag do descend into mayhem.

Nasar Hanif’s pre-wedding celebration ended with him in handcuffs after he fled police in an Audi R8 Spyder at high speed.

And Huddersfield man Vikaar Ali who was part of the stag party and involved in the brawl appeared in court with the groom.

High on cocaine and cannabis, Hanif crashed the vehicle into a lamp post and wrote it off.

By that stage he had already been in a police chase triggered by the brawl.

Hanif, 29, collapsed in tears and had to be helped out of the dock as he was jailed for dangerous driving and assault causing actual bodily harm at Manchester Crown Court.

Bridegroom Hanif, of Copster Hill Road, Oldham, went out with pals to the Curry Mile to celebrate his ‘last night of freedom’.

His group then headed to the city centre to show off cars they had hired for the wedding, which was set for the next day.

The convoy included the Audi R8 Hanif was driving, a Lamborghini Gallardo, a Mercedes c63 convertible, and a Mercedes e250 convertible driven by his 25-year-old friend Vikaar Ali, prosecutor Justin Hayhoe revealed.

The cars on the stag do that ended in a brawl and a police chase in Manchester that involved Vikaar Ali from Huddersfield

In the early hours of October 10, outside Printworks, the group got into an argument with two men in town for a Rugby World Cup game.

After the men pursued the convoy along the street, Hanif and his friends got out of the vehicles.

One of the rugby fans was chased off, the other was attacked by Hanif and seven of his friends. The group fled after dragging the man they assaulted out of the road.

But police were on their tail, and caught up with them at Oldham Road.

There Ali, who was driving the Mercedes E250, flashed to his friends that they were being pursued, before turning off.

Police followed the Lamborghini and the R8 as they travelled at low speed towards Failsworth. When the cars stopped at lights, the police tried to block them in.

Both vehicles reversed, with Hanif hitting the car behind him, before speeding off. The Lamborghini got away, but an officer caught up with Hanif at the car park of Tesco, ramming the R8 and forcing it into a spin.

Hanif was still determined to get away, so the officer got out of his car, drew his taser, and ordered him to stop.

He still carried on, and ended up being tasered at the wheel before losing control and smashing the car into a lamp post. Despite this, he got out of the wreckage, and ran off before being found hiding under a car by a police dog.

Sentencing Hanif to 18 months in jail, Judge Richard Mansell QC said ‘sickening’ violence had been followed by ‘appalling’ driving.

Ali, of Kingston Avenue, Dalton, who admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and possessing cannabis, was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for 12 months, plus 150 hours' unpaid work.

Hanif had previous convictions for affray, obstructing police, possessing heroin and cocaine with intent, and driving offences.

But his lawyer, Steven Sullivan, appealed for him not to be jailed, saying he was the main carer for his new bride, who was bed-bound after heart surgery.

The lawyer added: “That night was the evening before his wedding – he did not go out to cause any trouble.

“The vehicles had been hired for use at the wedding – it is, I’m led to believe, a common custom that high-powered vehicles are used to attend at weddings.

“The two gentlemen who got attacked were making comments of a racial nature, there was significant provocation, and (later) he was not aware that it was police blocking him in.”