Reports of domestic abuse in Kirklees are rising year by year - with a staggering 27 attacks taking place each day.

Data disclosed in a Freedom of Information request to West Yorkshire Police details the upward trend in incidents of abuse being reported in the borough.

The number of incidents reported rose by approximately 50% between the beginning of 2015 and the third quarter of 2017.

Police received 1,641 reports of domestic violence or abuse incidents in the first quarter of 2015, with the number of reports showing a steady upward trend.

There were 2,488 such reports between July and September last year - equivalent to 27 attacks a day.

The figures encompass all forms of abuse between adults who are, or have been, intimate partners or family members, and include psychological, physical, sexual, financial and emotional abuse as well as physical violence.

Coercive and controlling behaviour was made an offence in December 2015 under section 76 of the Serious Crime Act which has contributed to the rise in reports.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said of the figures: “The data shows that domestic incidents reported to the police have risen during the time period requested.

“This could be due to a number of factors, such as the new controlling and coercive behaviour legislation, awareness campaigns such as the 16 days of action and regular force media campaigns and increased confidence in victims reporting to the police.”