Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dead cat in a box, a paint-throwing obsessive and sexist emails are among the threats and abuse aimed at women councillors in Kirklees.

Councillors of both sexes suffer harassment and abuse – but female councillors can face some downright weird and scary stuff.

Of the borough’s 29 elected women, only a minority publish their address on the council website.

By comparison the home addresses of almost all Kirklees’ 40 male councillors are included on their official contact pages.

Since Gemma Wilson, 36, was elected to Kirklees Council in 2015 she’s had a woman turn up on her doorstep with a dead cat in a box.

The Lindley Conservative councillor had an angry constituent braying on her door at 7am and was the recipient of a series of anonymous poison pen letters.

The mum-of-three said: “I moved house and kept the address away from the public. I love the job but it makes me feel vulnerable.

“My kids had to see a run-over cat and they’re two, four and five. They were really upset and I had to explain the job I did.”

(Photo: UGC HDE)

Newsome councillor Julie Stewart-Turner had paint thrown over her house and paint stripper poured on her husband’s car.

The Green party member, who was first elected in 2002, has also had marriage proposals left on her answerphone.

The former mayor, 52, said: “I’ve had lots of odd experiences.

“I had some messages on my voicemail from a man asking to marry me and run away with him.”

Colne Valley councillor Nicola Turner said she once received 3,400 emails from the same man.

But the 49-year-old Lib Dem leader said: “I’m still in touch. I wouldn’t say we’re friends but we’ve reached an understanding.”

Clr Turner says she has learned to deal with the abuse inherent in the job – but she drew a line after a resident launched a tirade down the phone at her then teenage daughter.

She said: “Female councillors are seen as more approachable and compassionate but conversely you have to put up with a lot of abuse. That can be quite frightening for a woman.

“I do advertise my address – but I also have CCTV and eight large dogs!”

Sexism is also a problem for women councillors.

Clr Turner added: “Sometimes I make a suggestion and it’s ignored. Then a male councillor makes the same suggestion later and everyone goes: ‘that’s a good idea.’”

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Crosland Moor and Netherton councillor Erin Hill agrees that sexism stills exists in what is supposed to be a egalitarian, 21st century council.

The Labour member said: “I was copied into an email that said I shouldn’t be asked to do a particular task because ‘Erin will probably want to leave and get married.’”