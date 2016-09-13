Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Stamp of approval needed for Bradley Chippy?

Plans submitted for Fish and Chip shop at Bradley

Fish and Chips
Fish and Chips

A man is hoping his plans for a fish and chip shop in a former Post Office building will get a stamp of approval from planners.

Neville Keighley has applied for planning permission to convert the former Bradley Road Post Office building into a fish and chip shop.

Plans have been submitted to Kirklees Council to convert the site at Brooks Yard on Bradley Road into the take-away.

The application states the take-away would be open from 11.30am to 7pm and create two full-time and one part-time job.

The only change to the external features of the building would be to replace the existing window and door.

If approval is given, a professional catering supply company will be used to advise and install the frying range and extraction unit to comply with planning requirements and latest gas and filtration requirements.

Kirklees Council received the application from Neville Keighley on August 11 and is now considering the proposal.

A decision will be made by October 17.

The Post Office service has been relocated to Bradley News & Booze at 1211 Leeds Road.

Today's top stories

Women spotted his spy camera in loos Children's centres could be set to close Council look to public for ideas Terrible memories of Storthes Hall
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Tree described as natural oasis by landowner is chopped up by 'council jobsworths'

Edward and Angela Bradley, of Nether Moor Farm

The tree fell 40 years ago in Dean Wood, South Crosland, and a path was created around it

Related Tags

Organisations
Kirklees Council
Places
Bradley

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Storthes Hall
    "I'll never forget the look of terror on her face." Daughter relives mum's years at Storthes Hall
  2. Kirklees Council
    Children's centres could close as Kirklees Council plans young people's services shake-up
  3. Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
    Outbreak of scabies shuts ward at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
  4. Crosland Moor
    Ghulam Dastgir put hidden camera in ladies' toilet at Bradley firm where he worked
  5. Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
    Former chef speaks out about choking disease - and the only relief is eight cans of Pepsi a DAY

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent