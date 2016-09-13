Stamp of approval needed for Bradley Chippy?

A man is hoping his plans for a fish and chip shop in a former Post Office building will get a stamp of approval from planners.

Neville Keighley has applied for planning permission to convert the former Bradley Road Post Office building into a fish and chip shop.

Plans have been submitted to Kirklees Council to convert the site at Brooks Yard on Bradley Road into the take-away.

The application states the take-away would be open from 11.30am to 7pm and create two full-time and one part-time job.

The only change to the external features of the building would be to replace the existing window and door.

If approval is given, a professional catering supply company will be used to advise and install the frying range and extraction unit to comply with planning requirements and latest gas and filtration requirements.

Kirklees Council received the application from Neville Keighley on August 11 and is now considering the proposal.

A decision will be made by October 17.

The Post Office service has been relocated to Bradley News & Booze at 1211 Leeds Road.