The countdown to Christmas officially starts on Sunday when a dad-of-two turns his home into a winter wonderland.

Derek Highe, 59, has decorated his home in Robin Royd Avenue, Mirfield , in Christmas lights since 2002, raising a cool £43,000 for charity.

Most of the cash, given in donations, has been presented to Kirkwood Hospice, and that is the same charity to benefit again this year.

Derek and his helpers have spent the last six weekends turning his semi into a Christmas wonderland, festooned with hundreds of coloured lights.

This year’s display has a brand new theme – enchanted woodland – and the switch-on will take place on Sunday at 4.30pm. There will be fireworks from behind the house at 5pm.

Derek wants it to be a low-key affair but many families are expected to turn out for the eagerly-anticipated start of Christmas.

Derek said: “This is the 15th year and the lights have become part of everyone’s Christmas. Children who grew up with the lights now bring their own children and I know what the lights mean to the community.

“People keep asking me whether I’m going to do it again and I will keep doing it for as long as I am able to.

“I couldn’t do it without all the help I get, from fabricators to people who go up ladders.”

Derek has asked that anyone who attends the switch-on comes on foot or parks away from the street so as not to cause disruption.

The lights will be lit every night from 4.30pm-10pm.