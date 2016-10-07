Kirklees magistrates recorded the following decisions on September 26:

James Bridgewood, 33, c/o Yews Hill Road, Lockwood, Huddersfield. Was drunk and disorderly on Swan Lane, Huddersfield on September 24. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Georgina Stubbs, 65, c/o Heathdale Avenue, Huddersfield. Failed to notify Kirklees Council of a change in circumstances affecting entitlement to Housing Benefit between August 1, 2014, and January 25, 2015, and Pension Credit between August 7, 2014, and January 14, 2015, namely that her partner was in employment. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay a £60 surcharge and £85 costs.

Martin Wallace, 44, c/o Newland Court, Birkby, Huddersfield. Harassed Mariola Lach on three occasions between March 6 and May 1. Ordered to have mental health treatment at Folly Hall for nine months. Restraining order made banning him from contacting the victim until September 25, 2017. Fined £100 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £100 costs.

Bartosz Lukasz Gortat, 32, of no fixed address. Stole two Avengers action figures worth £29.98 from Argos in Dewsbury on June 27 and failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on September 17. Committed while subject to a court order for a previous offence of theft. Jailed for six weeks, in addition to previous sentence - total 14 weeks.

James Holt, 18, c/o New Hey Road, Mount, Huddersfield. Had a lock knife at the Rose and Crown Inn, Knowl Road, Golcar. Huddersfield, on July 30. Community order made to go to an attendance centre for 36 hours and complete 200 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Andrew James Slater, 21, c/o Laverhills, Hightown, Liversedge. Went within 100 metres of 14 Walton Heights, Hightown, on August 4, which he was banned from doing by a restraining order. Restraining order made banning him from contacting Leanne Chalmers and entering Walton Heights, Windy Bank and Hare Park Lane Estates until September 25, 2017. Fined £258 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £300 costs.

Jonathan K Bassett, 28, c/o Simpson Street, Keighley. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Shipley on April 8. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £1.60 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Karen Brigden, 45, c/o Otley Road, Baildon, Shipley. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Shipley on March 31. Fined £2200 and ordered to pay £2 compensation, a £220 surcharge and £150 costs.

Aaron Glendinningh, 26, c/o Bradford Road, Huddersfield. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Huddersfield on April 4. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £5.20 compensation, a £22 surcharge and £150 costs.

Natalie Gomersall, 25, c/o Ellis Court, Textile Street, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Dewsbury on April 5. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £4.20 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Thomas Green, 18, c/o Perseverance Street, Shipley. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Keighley on March 16. Fined £440 and ordered to pay 70p compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Terry Johnston, 36, c/o Parkwood Rise, Keighley. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Keighley on April 11. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £2 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Hamza Majid, 18, c/o Duckworth Grove, Bradford. Travelled on a train without a ticket at Frisinghall Station on March 14. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £1.70 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Fakir Mulla, 34, c/o Suffolk Avenue, Batley. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Dewsbury on April 11. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £4.20 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Zara Naylor, 26, c/o Ducking Pond Close, Haworth, Keighley. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Wakefield on April 11. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £3.60 compensation, a £22 surcharge and £150 costs.

Christopher Pearson, 39, c/o St Paul’s Road, Shipley. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Shipley on April 8. Fined £100 and ordered to pay £2 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Stephen Pearson, 68, c/o St Paul’s Road, Shipley. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Shipley on April 8. Fined £103 and ordered to pay £2 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Joshua Lee Regan, 24, c/o Carr Lane, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield. Travelled on a train without a ticket between Mirfield and Huddersfield stations on April 5. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £2.20 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Kimberley Riley, 31, c/o Palace House Road, Hebden Bridge. Used threatening, abusive, obscene or offensive language on a train at Hebden Bridge on March 11. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £50 costs.

Chris Seddon, 32, c/o Russell Street, Keighley. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Bradford on March 14. Fined £440 and ordered to pay 20p compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Martin Stokes, 28, c/o Queen Street, Seeton, Keighley. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Keighley on April 8. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £2.70 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

James Wilkinson, 24, c/o Glenholm Road, Shipley. Travelled on a train without a ticket at Guiseley Station on March 29. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £1.60 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Lee Wilson, 20, c/o Southcliffe Drive, Baildon, Shipley. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Shipley on March 31. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £2 compensation, a £22 surcharge and £150 costs.

Sue Wilson, 36, c/o Southcliffe Drive, Baildon, Shipley. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Shipley on March 31. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £2 compensation, a £22 surcharge and £150 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on September 27:

Jamie Matthew Chambers, 26, c/o Charlesworth Square, Gomersal, Cleckheaton. Attempted to steal various toys worth £106.92 in total from Toys R Us, Britsall Shopping Park, Batley, on September 1. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Graham Howard, 47, c/o Ruth Street, Newsome, Huddersfield. Stole two bottles of brandy worth £67.50 from Tesco, Viaduct Street, Huddersfield, on September 11. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ricky Paul Margach, 31, c/o Priestley Square, Birstall, Batley. Resisted a police constable in the execution of their duty in Priestley Square, Birstall, on September 11. Fined £80 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Bradley North, 19, c/o Turnsteads Mount, Cleckheaton. Drove a motor vehicle on Manor Street, Cleckheaton, while banned from driving and without insurance on August 20. Community order made for 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for two years.

Christipher Meredith, 44, c/o Old Wakefield Road, Moldgreen, Huddersfield. Breached a non-molestation order made by Huddersfield Family Court by texting Sarah Meredith on August 21. Discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel Jay Hart, 25, c/o Thorpe Lane, Huddersfield. Found in possession on cocaine in Huddersfield on May 22. Discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Umair Aslam, 21, c/o Henley Avenue, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on March 17 as failed to attend induction appointment on march 24 and attendance centre session on July 2. Dealt with for original offence of taking a vehicle without consent. Ordered to attend and attendance centre for 18 hours. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Nathan Sean Martin, 26, c/o Moorlands, Scholes, Holmfirth. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Leeds Magistrates’ Court on April 4 as failed to attend unpaid work sessions on August 21 and 28. Community order to continue - 12 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £25 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on September 28:

Shazia Akhtar, 31, c/o Ouzelwell Crescent, Dewsbury. Stole £15 cash from Paula Richardson on Grange View, Thornhill, Dewsbury, on April 11. Also drove a motor vehicle on Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, while banned from driving and without insurance or an MOT certificate on July 4. Handed a 26-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months and to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £200 for the driving offence.

Chrystina Collins, 37, c/o Rowan Avenue, Netherton, Huddersfield. Attempted to steal boxer shorts, a top and cotton buds worth £12.50 from Primark, New Street, Huddersfield, on March 26. Stole two pairs of shoes worth £19 from Primark, New Street, Huddersfield, on September 9. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on September 27. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks from September 28. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Garry Anthony Dickinson, 47, c/o Fernside Avenue, Almondbury, Huddersfield. Stole six storage boxes worth £89.98 from B&Q, Wilton Street, Dewsbury, on January 25, 2014. Fined £150 and ordered to pay £89/98 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sophie Jayne Whitaker, 24, c/o Halifax Old Road, Fartown, Huddersfield. Failed to notify police of her address within three days of release from prison, as required under the Sexual Offences Act, between August 12 and 19. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on September 8. Jailed for 49 days in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Shahid Razaq, 46, c/o Heron Close, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Parked using a disabled badge when not entitled to this concession in Dewsbury on July 13. Fined £125 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £670.24 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on September 29:

Julius Gina, 44, c/o Lister View, Bradford. Drove a motor vehicle on Bradford Road, Batley, while banned from driving and without insurance on August 10. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 10 weeks starting September 29. Banned from driving for nine months, fined £200 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Alex Grogan, 20, c/o Moorcroft Road, Dewsbury. Took a vehicle without the owner’s consent, drove it without insurance or a licence, and failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in Dewsbury on August 29. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 10 weeks, starting September 29, and ordered to take part in an accredited programme for 33 days. Banned from driving for two years. Ordered to pay £130 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Courtney Letremy, 19, c/o Holme Park Court, Berry Brow, Huddersfield. Damaged a double glazed window worth £200 belonging to Lisa Toner on Longwood Road, Huddersfield, on May 9. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Richard Richardson, 39, c/o Ashworth Gardens, Dewsbury. Assaulted two people and stole two blocks of cheese from Asda in Batley on March 12. Discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay a £15 surcharge.

Waqas Hussain, 30, c/o Savile Road, Dewsbury. Breach of the peace on Savile Road, Dewsbury, on September 28. Bound over in the sum of £120 for 12 months to keep the peace.

Mark Christopher Wood, 54, c/o Turnsteads Drive, Cleckheaton. Stole meat worth £47.29 from Asda, Mill Street West, Dewsbury. Committed while already subject to a suspended sentence for racially aggravated threatening behaviour and four instances of theft. Jailed for 14 days and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Joshua Anthony Allsop, 25, c/o Cemetery Road, Dewsbury. Found to have taken cocaine in Leeds on September 12, used threatening or abusive words or behavious or disorbderly behaviour in Leeds on September 15, and stole beer and chocolate worth £7.40 from Sainsbury’s in Leeds on September 18. Also was drunk and disorderly at Sainsbury’s, Vicar Lane, Leeds, on September 18, and stole alcohol and food from Adsa, Batley, on September 28. Offences committed while subject to a suspended sentence made on September 14 for theft. Jailed for 12 weeks in total.

Christian Joseph St Hilaire, 26, c/o Independent House, High Street, Heckmondwike. Assaulted Paige Saville at Independent House, High Street, Heckmondwike, on September 11. Jailed for 16 weeks. Restraining order made banning him from contacting Paige Saville or going to Sussex Walk, Eightlands, Dewsbury, until September 28. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Sean Michael Andrew McTighe, 35, c/o Churchview House, Paddock, Huddersfield. Stole a salad worth £3.99 from Pizza Hut, John William Street, Huddersfield, on May 18. Jailed for four weeks and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Donna Catherine Amey, 31, c/o Alder Street, Fartown, Huddersfield. Found in possession of diamorphine (heroin) and crack cocaine, in Huddersfield on July 1. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for six months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

James Anthony Newton, 30, c/o Manchester Road, Thornton Lodge, Huddersfield. Found in possession of diamorphine (heroin) and crack cocaine, in Huddersfield on July 1. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for six months. Fined £120 and ordered to pay £115 surcharges in total and £170 costs in total. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Aiden Lee Parkinson, 26, c/o Springbank Road, Gildersome, Morley. Drove a motor vehicle on Batley Road, Heckmondwike, while banned from driving and without insurance on September 8. Also drove a motor vehicle on Nibshaw Lane, Gomersal, while banned from driving and without insurance on September 16. Failed to surrender to custody at Huddersfield Magistrates’ Court on September 27. Jailed for 20 weeks and banned from driving for two years. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

John Richardson, 49, c/o Princess Lane, Chickenley, Dewsbury. Produced cannabis on Princess Lane, Chickenley, Dewsbury, on September 1. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Wojciech Michal Tucholski, 28, c/o Norfolk Avenue, Huddersfield. Drove a motor vehicle on Bradford Road at Bradley Bar Roundabout, Huddersfield, while over the drink drive limit, on July 31. Fined £305 and ordered to pay a £31 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Jamie Alexander Atkins, 25, c/o Lincoln Road, Dewsbury. Resisted a police constable in the execution of his duty in Dewsbury on March 15. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Stephen Hobbs, 33, c/o Newsome Road, Newsome, Huddersfield. Handled or was involved in handling stolen goods, namely two bicycles worth £230, on June 6, then failed to surrender to custody at Huddersfield Police Station on July 25. Also stole an iPad Mini worth £269 from a property on Balmoral Avenue, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield, on July 27. Offences committed while subject to a community order made by Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on July 18 for burglary. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with lifeline for six months. Ordered to pay £269 compensation.