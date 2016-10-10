Stefan Rychter found in stolen van with his shoplifting haul

A man was caught inside a stolen van with bags of shopping he had taken from a Holmfirth supermarket.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the red Ford Transit was left parked on Cleveland Road in Edgerton overnight on Saturday (Oct 8).

It was then reported to police as stolen and was witnessed several times being driven around the Holmfirth area, including by the owner.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told magistrates that when police stopped the vehicle, being driven by Stefan Rychter, it had bags of stolen groceries inside.

The stolen items included cheese, joints of meat, sweets and chocolate.

They had been taken from Holmfirth Co-op, close to where the vehicle was stopped with the 33-year-old inside.

The Co-op store in Holmfirth

Rychter pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and theft of £50 worth of groceries.

He tested positive for the use of cocaine and opiates upon his arrest.

Zara Begum, mitigating, said that her client had been given the van by a friend to drive but realised that it was stolen.

She told magistrates that Rychter, of Crown Green in Cowlersley, led a chaotic lifestyle and stole to help support his drug habit.

Magistrates sentenced him to a suspended jail term of eight weeks.

Because he drove in the commission of offences, they also banned him from driving for a year.