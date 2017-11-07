Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you’re one of those hoarders with piggy banks, demijohns and various tins rattling with old £1 coins, then why not follow David Woodhead’s advice and donate them to the Royal British Legion?

As Remembrance Sunday approaches David, a Poppy Day collector for more than a decade, is urging people to hunt down some of the estimated 30 million old coins and give them to the Legion’s annual Poppy Appeal.

Banks will still accept the old round pound on behalf of the Legion even though it stopped being legal tender on October 16.

Retired publican David, 73, who previously ran the Jacob’s Well in Honley, mans a pitch at Sainsbury’s at Shorehead in Huddersfield where, last weekend, one man handed over 18 round pounds.

“He dumped them in the pot and then bought a poppy with a new ‘proper’ pound,” says David.

“He’s just one of the people that have stepped up. Folk have picked up on the fact that the British Legion can still accept this money but we need to shout a little bit louder.

“We love to see people putting money in the pots so we hope more will hunt down the old £1 coins and donate them.”

Last year Huddersfield Central District raised in excess of £40,000 for the Poppy Appeal.