Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

ALMONDBURY

A 40ins TV was stolen from a house on Benomley Crescent after lunch on January 4, after burglars prised open a kitchen window and searched the property, also taking the keys to an Audi A3.

Burglars were disturbed as they searched a home on Fleminghouse Lane on January 6. They broke in via a second-floor window but made off via rear patio doors at 4.45pm.

BEAUMONT PARK

A burglar alarm was smashed by intruders who entered a property on Follett Avenue by throwing a large stone through a reception room window. They made off with jewellery and cash on January 6 in the afternoon.

Vandals damaged a bedroom window on a property in Delves Wood Road on January 5.

BIRKBY

Stone in a wall on Arnold Street was loosened and damaged by a person unknown on January 6 in the afternoon.

BRACKENHALL

The passenger side window of a Rover 25 was smashed on January 4 while parked on Green Hill.

BRADLEY

A conservatory window on Park Lea was damaged when an air rifle was fired at it on January 7 in the early hours.

BROCKHOLES

Power tools were stolen from a Fiat Diablo van by unknown means as it was parked on Steep Riding on January 5 in the morning.

CLAYTON WEST

A blowtorch was used by burglars in an unsuccessful attempt to enter a property on High Street on January 8 in the evening. The suspect smashed the outer pane of glass and tried to burn off the UPVC with the blowtorch and saw through the frame. No access was gained.

A window of a Partner van was smashed while parked on Albert Road on January 6 in the evening.

Debit cards and a driving licence were stolen from a VW Polo by thieves who entered the car by unknown means as it was parked on Scott Hill on January 6 in the evening.

COWLERSLEY

A mountain bike, power tools and timber were stolen from a wooden shed on Avison Road on January 6 after burglars prised off the side of the building with a crowbar.

Burglars entered a property on Casson Street through the open front upstairs window and searched a document box, scattering paperwork down the stairs. The victim’s birth certificate was left in the lounge but nothing was stolen in the incident on January 4.

CROSLAND MOOR

Thieves entered a VW Golf on January 7, by unknown means, and made off with a Sony PlayStation and a pair of sunglasses as the car was parked on Blackmoorfoot Road.

DALTON

A thief escaped on a bicycle after stealing computer equipment from a car on Long Lane, on January 5. The thief smashed the window of a Peugeot 308 estate with a stone and made off with computer equipment and personal papers.

Cash, jewellery, computers, games players, a handbag and cash were all stolen from a home on Crossfields by burglars who smashed the back door with a breeze block on January 3. The suspect was disturbed by a witness and made off across nearby fields.

The door to a property on Longfield Avenue was damaged and the living room window smashed with a piece of wood after an argument broke out between neighbours on January 5.]

Footwear in a bag was stolen from a Ford Focus parked on Red Doles Lane on January 7.

DEIGHTON

A window in a property on Whitacre Close was damaged after a stone was thrown at it on January 4 in the afternoon.

DENBY DALE

Welding equipment and hand and power tools were stolen from an outbuilding on Dry Hill Lane by burglars who snapped the lock on January 9 at night.

A burglar stole two lawn mowers and a Makita power tool from a garage on Leak Hall Lane on January 7 at night. The items were hidden under a hedge nearby but were later recovered by the owner.

The window of a Nissan Navara pick-up was smashed on January 9 after a brick was thrown through it while the truck was parked on Gilthwaites Lane in the evening.

GOLCAR

The window of a Ford Fiesta was smashed with a hammer when parked on East Street on January 4.

GLEDHOLT

Glass was smashed in the rear patio doors of a property on Gledholt Road and jewellery stolen on January 6 in the early hours.

HOLMBRIDGE

A burglar dropped a handbag and iPod while fleeing from a property on Hollin Brigg Lane at lunchtime on January 8. Entry was gained via a rear wooden door and a messy search made of the bedroom.

HOLMFIRTH

A Renault Master van on Greenfield Road was broken into at night on January 6 and power tools stolen.

LINDLEY

Christmas presents, cosmetics and glasses were stolen from a VW Polo after thieves broke in via unknown means while the car was parked on Occupation Road on New Year’s Day.

KIRKHEATON

A thief smashed the driver’s side window on a Vauxhall Vivaro van and stole items from the vehicle as it was parked on Shop Lane on January 6 at 5pm.

LINTHWAITE

A number of cars parked on Manchester Road were damaged on January 8 in the early hours after a person kicked wing mirrors as they walked along.

MARSDEN

A burglar slipped in to a property on Dirker Drive through the unlocked front door in the early hours of January 6 and fled with a handbag and purse containing the keys to a Ford car. The suspect was seen getting into a Jeep Renegade.

MARSH

A Nissan Micra had its rear windows smashed while parked on Reinwood Road on New Year’s Day.

MILNSBRIDGE

The front passenger tyre of a Vauxhall was slashed on January 8 when parked on New Street.

Burglars smashed the rear window of a property on Armitage Road with a stone, using the door mat to muffle the sound. They reached inside and unlocked the door with keys left in the lock before making an untidy search of the premises. The burglars made off with a Sony PlaySatation 4, games, cash and jewellery before leaving via the rear window on January 5.

Tyres on a vehicle at Woodside Cottages were damaged on January 6 in the afternoon.

MOUNT

Burglars attempted to break into a property on Marcus Way on January 2 in the afternoon.

NEWSOME

A Suzuki GN motorbike was stolen by unknown means from Whitegate Road on January 4 in the afternoon. Jewellery was taken from a home on Malvern Rise by a burglar who broke in through the back kitchen window and searched the property on January 2.

OUTLANE

A Range Rover Evoque and a Land Rover Defender were stolen by unknown means from the driveway of a property at Rocking Stones, Outlane, on January 8 in the evening.

SALENDINE NOOK

Salendine Nook High School was broken into on New Year’s Day. Windows were smashed and further damage caused inside the building. The intruders made off across playing fields at the back of the school.

SCAMMONDEN

A handbag was snatched from a Fiat Punto while parked at Low Platt Lane by a thief who smashed a rear window of the car on January 4 in the afternoon.

The rear window of a Mercedes E 300 was smashed by a thief who made off with a laptop computer, mobile phone and briefcase on January 4 in the afternoon as the car was parked on Chapel Hill Lane.

SCISSETT

A DeWalt power drill was taken from a Fiat Doblo van by a thief who smashed the driver’s door window at 5.30am on January 7. The thief was disturbed by the owner and left the tool on the driveway of the property on Sunnymead and fled in a waiting car.

SHELLEY

Burglars smashed a window in the front door of a home on Park Avenue on January 4 in the morning to gain access to the property. They fled with jewellery via the front door after searching the first-floor bedroom.

TOWN CENTRE

An estate agent’s office on John William Street was broken into by a burglar who kicked in the lower wooden panel in the front door on January 5. The premises were searched but the intruder fled after the alarm was activated.

A bicycle left on Firth Street was damaged when it was kicked over on January 3.

The front window of a VW Passat parked on Leeds Road was smashed and the satnav and radio stolen, shortly after lunchtime on January 7.

A thief broke into a VW Jetta and stole the satnav as the car was parked on Leeds Road on January 7 at 2.30pm.

A SEAT Ibiza was targeted by thieves while parked on King Street on New Year’s Day. The car was entered by unknown means and the satnav and other items stolen.

Burglars attempted to break in to a property on Clare Hill through the front door on January 4.A satnav was stolen from a Vauxhall Corsa parked on Bradford Road in the early hours of January 4 by thieves who smashed the driver’s window.