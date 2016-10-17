Login Register
Stolen to order ... the front end of a Corsa

  • Updated
  • By

Criminal gang thought to be stealing parts to order

Stolen to order ... the front end of a Corsa in Huddersfield

The Huddersfield area is being targeted by thieves stealing the front ends of Astras and Corsas.

And this photograph of a Corsa was taken by a PCSO after a theft in the area.

The craze began down south when bonnets, bumpers and even entire front ends were stripped from 500 Vauxhall cars in Bedfordshire over the last two years but now the north is falling victim.

Detectives suspect an organised criminal gang is targeting specific parts.

A police spokesman said: “ Our advice would be to park your car on your drive if you have one and if you have a garage use it to keep your car in rather than for storage.

“If not, then try to park in a well-lit area.”

Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with information on who may be responsible for these thefts.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.

