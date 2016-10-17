Stolen to order ... the front end of a Corsa

The Huddersfield area is being targeted by thieves stealing the front ends of Astras and Corsas.

And this photograph of a Corsa was taken by a PCSO after a theft in the area.

The craze began down south when bonnets, bumpers and even entire front ends were stripped from 500 Vauxhall cars in Bedfordshire over the last two years but now the north is falling victim.

Detectives suspect an organised criminal gang is targeting specific parts.

A police spokesman said: “ Our advice would be to park your car on your drive if you have one and if you have a garage use it to keep your car in rather than for storage.

“If not, then try to park in a well-lit area.”

Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with information on who may be responsible for these thefts.

