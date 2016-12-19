Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

ALMONDBURY

Thieves stole a cooker from a Mercedes 180 as the owner was unloading items inside a property on Broadgate on December 6. The thieves also snatched a mobile phone and purse containing cash, credit and debit cards while the car was left unlocked.

Thieves netted a haul of seafood after removing the lock on a cold store at Sailbrand Ltd, Red Doles Lane, on December 2 in the afternoon.

Burglars tried to force open a door and window on a bungalow on Kaye Lane on December 8 but left after being unable to enter the property.

The wing mirror of a Hyundai 110 was knocked off after it was parked on Benomley Crescent on December 7 at night.

Burglars made off with cash and jewellery from a house on Somerset Road after smashing glass in a rear wooden door, reaching in and undoing bolts to the property on December 8.

A stone was thrown at a bedroom window in a property on Halton Close on December 10 in the afternoon. The window was damaged and the culprit fled.

BRADLEY

A resident awoke to find a burglar in their bedroom on Park Lea. The burglar had forced the side door to enter the property but made off empty-handed on December 6.

The occupant of a property on Park Hill called out and disturbed a burglar who fled empty-handed after first smashing a rear window to enter the building on December 5 in the evening.

BIRKBY

Thieves entered a VW Golf by unknown means and stole perfume and a wallet containing a driving licence, along with credit and debit cards, while the car was parked on George Avenue on December 6 in the morning.

Paintwork on a Toyota Corolla was scratched and a mirror damaged as the car was parked on Norwood road on December 6 at midnight.

Suspected burglars searched a property on Inglewood Avenue on December 5 after forcing their way in. They fled in a grey saloon car at 2.10pm.

Burglars fled empty handed after they forced their way into a yard on Blacker Road but activated the alarm on December 5 in the evening.

Thieves made off with credit and debit cards from the glovebox of a Peugeot 307 while the vehicle was parked on Hops Drive and left unlocked on December 6 in the evening.

FARTOWN

Thieves stole a motorcycle trials bike from the garden of a property on Fartown Green Road December 8 in the early hours of the morning.

Burglars snapped a Euro profile lock on a property at Cobcroft Road, searched the premises and made off empty handed, shortly after midday on December 5.

LINDLEY

The front window of a vehicle parked on Mendip Avenue was smashed in the early hours of December 10.

A Skoda Octavia was stolen by unknown means as the car was parked on Lindley Moor Road on December 5 in the early hours.

LOCKWOOD

Burglars smashed their way into Kwik Fit on Lockwood Road causing substantial damage to a door before escaping with cash in a till on December 6 in the evening.

NEWSOME

A brick was thrown through the window of a public phone box on Elm Street on December 9 in the evening.

PADDOCK

Hairdressing equipment and a Samsung mobile phone were stolen from a property on Church Street by burglars who smashed a double glazed window in the front door on December 4 in the evening.

The front and rear number plates on a Vauxhall Vectra were stolen as the car as parked on Church Street on December 5 in the afternoon.

MARSH

A vandal smashed glass in a vehicle’s wing mirror, which was turned in, while parked on Eldon Road on December 8 in the evening.

Burglars made off with a TV after raiding a property on Luck Lane on December 9 in the afternoon. They used a wheeled bin to gain access to the rear yard of the semi-detached property and employed a brick to smash a downstairs rear window to gain access. The intruders made a tidy search of drawers and also stole cash before fleeing via the rear door.