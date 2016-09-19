ALMONDBURY

Thieves broke the lock off a Citroen Berlingo van to steal commercial power tools on September 7 as it was parked on Benomley Crescent.

Burglars entered a house on Jessop Avenue by reaching for keys through a cat flap and taking a chain off the door. They searched the property and stole cash, credit/debit cards and jewellery. An unsuccessful attempt was also made to break into a safe during the raid in the early hours of September 9.

ARMITAGE BRIDGE

Commercial power tools were stolen from a Mitsubushi Warrior after thieves broke into the boot of the truck on September 6 while it was parked on Armitage Road.

BIRKBY

A VW Golf was stolen from Stanwell Avenue on September 6 along with two laptop computers and a TV. Burglars entered the property late at night and snapped the lock of the patio windows before searching the premises and taking a spare set of keys to the car.

Sports equipment was snatched from an unlocked Renault car parked on St John's Road on September 5.

Groceries and a satnav were snatched from a Volvo V70 as the car was parked late at night on Birkby Hall Road on September 10.

CLAYTON WEST

Power tools were taken from a Vauxhall Vivaro van on High Street during the evening of September 8.A pair of Ray Ban sunglasses were snatched from a VW Golf as the car was parked on Ings Mill Avenue on September 9 in the early hours.

CROSLAND MOOR

A Staffordshire bull terrier was stolen from a property on College Street during the evening of September 10.

A Mazda 2 car was taken, by unknown means, on September 11 as it was parked on Park Road West.

DEIGHTON

An off road motorbike was stolen from a garage on Crawthorne Crescent on September 4 at 6pm.

It is not known how entry was gained. An unlocked Nissan Almeria car had a handbag, mobile phone and documents stolen as it was parked on Leeds Road on September 6.

EDGERTON

A mobile phone was stolen from a building on New North Road at lunch time on September 7, after a suspect distracted a witness in the public reception area and a second pushed their way upstairs.

GLEDHOLT

A toy scooter, mountain bike and power saw were stolen from a garage on Grasmere Road,on September 5. Entry was gained by unknown means.

GOLCAR

A VW was stolen from Handel Street, Golcar, by unknown means on September 12 during the evening.

GRANGE MOOR

A sneak-thief made off with an iPhone, iPod, cash in sterling and Euros and a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses after slipping in through the open side door of a house on Shuttle Eye Way as the householder was cutting his grass during the afternoon of September 9.

KIRKBURTON

Burglars smashed the glass in rear patio doors of a property at Burton Acres Lane on September 8 and stole items after first searching the premises.

The glass in the rear door of a property on Riley Park was broken by burglars, on September 8, who searched the premises, took items and left via the front sliding door.

KIRKHEATON

Criminals forced open the lock on a vehicle on Moorside Road on September 7 and entered the vehicle but it is not known if anything was taken.

LEEDS ROAD

A recycling bin at the rear of a property on Leeds Road was set on fire on September 6.

LINDLEY

The window of a Peugeot Partner Van was smashed as it was parked on Lidget Street in the early evening of September 6.

The window of a Citroen C4 Picasso was smashed by thieves as it was parked on Copres Avenue and a laptop computer and handbag stolen at 10pm on September 6.

An Audi Quatro had its wing mirror stolen as it was parked at the Equilibrium on September 8.

Police

LINTHWAITE

Two bicycles were taken from the garage of a house on Linfit Lane during the evening of September 11.

LONGWOOD

A purse and bank cards were stolen from an unlocked BMW 116 parked on Prospect Road during the evening of September 11.

An unlocked Hyundai Getz car on Longwood Gate had a radio, jewellery and cash stolen from it while the car was parked on Longwood Gate on September 11 during the evening.

A burglar smashed a bathroom window in a home on Bull Green Road on September 12 and stole keys and bottles of assorted coins.

MARSDEN

A Land Rover Defender was stolen from Green Top in the early hours of September 12.

The rear window of a Skoda Rapid car was smashed on September 9 as it was parked on Manchester Road during the afternoon.

Thieves smashed the window of an Audi A3 car on Old Mount Road on September 11 and then stole a neighbour’s vehicle.

MARSH

Two prestige cars, a BMW 320 and Volvo CX60, were stolen along with computers and other items in a raid on a house on Wellfield Road.

Burglars entered the property via an unlocked window, late in the evening on March 5 and made off with two laptop computers, an iPad, handbag, rucksack and car keys which they used to drive off in the vehicles.

MILNSBRIDGE

Photographic equipment and other items were taken from an unlocked Fiat Panda during the evening of September 11 as it was parked on Armitage Road.

An unlocked VW Passat car had a digital camera, torch and satnav stolen from it while parked on Botham Fields during the evening of September 12.

MOLDGREEN

Cash was stolen from a Vauxhall Combo van on September 9 as it was parked on Hampshire Street, by thieves who removed the lock from the nearside front door.

MOUNT

Burglars broke into Moorlands Primary School on Moorlands Road and searched the premises on September 7 but it is not known if anything was stolen.

NETHERTON

Computers and jewellery were stolen from a house on Crescent Road on September 5 after burglars forced open the rear French doors and searched the premises.

Burglars made an unsuccessful attempt to enter a property on Crescent Road on September 5 via the rear doors.

OUTLANE

Burglars used a pair of garden shears to smash a window and enter a house on Quebec Road and steal jewellery from the bedroom on September 11.

PADDOCK

The front windscreen, two side windows and the rear windscreen of a VW Golf were all smashed as the car was parked on Church Street late on September 9.

QUEENSGATE

A Mercedes Sprinter van had a handbag, mobile phone and purse stolen from it at 1.40pm on September 6.

SCAMMONDEN

Cash was stolen from a Range Rover Sport parked on New Hey Road during the morning of September 10 after a window was broken.

SCISSETT

A Mitsubishi L200 truck was broken into by thieves who stole commercial power tools from it while parked on New Street in the evening of September 10.

SHEPLEY

Commercial power tools were stolen from a Ford Transit van parked on open space on Jos Lane during the afternoon of September 9 by criminals who smashed a window.

THURSTONLAND

A Mazda MX5 sports car, parked with a For Sale sign on it at The Village, was stolen during the early hours of September 12.

WATERLOO

A Fiat Punto was damaged when a bottle was thrown at it as it was being driven along Penistone Road at about 8pm on September 8.

